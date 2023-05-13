The UK's Mae Muller has said she is "ready to get this show on the road" ahead of tonight’s Eurovision final, after it emerged Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky had been barred from addressing the event.

After months of preparation, the 25-year-old singer from north London will finally perform her track, I Wrote A Song, for the international voting public.

Muller is hoping to continue the success of last year's UK entry Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine.

Twenty-six acts will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to an expected global audience of 160 million viewers, according to the BBC, after the UK agreed to host the contest on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the event, said it had declined Mr Zelensky's request to speak over fears it could politicise the contest. He had wanted to make an unannounced video appearance and had been expected to implore the global audience of millions to continue backing his country in its fight to repel Russian invaders.

The EBU said Mr Zelensky had "laudable intentions" but "regrettably" his request was against the rules. The move prompted criticism from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson, among other figures.

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram has said he will speak to both the Ukrainian ambassador and the mayor of Lviv, who are both in the city for the final, "to discuss what we can do to provide a platform" for Mr Zelensky.