‘Your grief is my grief’, Yousaf tells family of Scot who died in Israel

Mr Yousaf attended a service of solidarity at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue
Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
Humza Yousaf, speaking at a service of solidarity at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue. Photo: Eloise Bishop/PA WireHumza Yousaf, speaking at a service of solidarity at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue. Photo: Eloise Bishop/PA Wire
First Minister Humza Yousaf has sought to comfort the family of a Scot who died in the Hamas attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Mr Yousaf attended a service of solidarity at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue in East Renfrewshire on Thursday, which was attended by Bernard Cowan’s mother.

Pictures show Mr Yousaf and Mr Cowan’s mother embracing during the service.

Humza Yousaf, and Mr Cowan's mother embracing during the service. Photo: Eloise Bishop/PA WireHumza Yousaf, and Mr Cowan's mother embracing during the service. Photo: Eloise Bishop/PA Wire
Speaking to the more than 500-strong crowd, the First Minister said: “Your grief is my grief.”

According to the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, Mr Yousaf – whose in-laws are currently in Gaza – said: “I stand in solidarity with Scotland’s Jewish community, who have lost members of their community in the senseless and horrific attacks we witnessed last Saturday in southern Israel.

“I want to send my condolences to the victims and the families of all those affected by this desperate situation.

“At a time of great sorrow and sadness, I want you to be in no doubt whatsoever that I, and the Government I lead, stand with you and with all communities who are mourning the loss of innocent life.”

Representatives from across Scotland’s Jewish community led prayers and spoke at the service, which was attended by other parliamentarians as well as civic leaders.

East Renfrewshire SNP MP Kirsten Oswald said: “Our local area and our whole country is enriched in so many and varied ways because of our Jewish communities.

“But that same community is now in shock.

“Hurting and heartsore, and worried about family in Israel, about friends, and about what comes next as innocent lives are lost to the awful terror and violence.

“We are with you, we share in your worry and your sorrow, and we are here to support you.”

