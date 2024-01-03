Youngster wins year’s supply of crisps she campaigned to have back on shelves

10-year-old Grace with some of her year's supply of crisps. Photo: Mike Wilkinson/Taylors Snacks/PA Wire

A 10-year-old girl has been given a year’s supply of her favourite flavour of crisps after she successfully campaigned to have them back on the shelves.

Grace, from Edinburgh, decided to take matters into her own hands when she was unable to find her favourite haggis crisps in the shops.

She wrote a letter to the managing director of Taylors Snacks, James Taylor, to ask if the company could bring back the popular haggis and black pepper crisps.

Having recently transitioned from Mackie’s Crisps, the company had planned to make the flavour available only during winter months.

The letter worked, with Perthshire-based Taylors pledging to have the crisps on sale all year round.

Grace was rewarded with a taxi full of haggis and black pepper crisps, and a ticket for a tour around the Taylors factory.

Mr Taylor said: “When Grace’s letter landed on my desk I was blown away by her enthusiasm and initiative. The Taylors team put our heads together to see how we could celebrate our biggest haggis and black pepper crisp fan and can’t wait to show her and her family around our factory here in Errol.

“It was not just Grace who got in touch, however. Our customers let us know in droves that they were missing their favourite haggis and black pepper snacks. We loved that people took the time to tell us how passionately they felt about the flavour. From letters to emails and calls, lots of people got in touch to talk about their love of haggis crisps, and to ask for them to return.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to ensure our customers don’t miss out and are delighted to announce that the haggis crisps are back on the shelves.”

Grace’s mother Becky, whose surname was not given, said: “It’s fantastic that the team at Taylors took the time and effort to respond and it really made all of our days.

“It also helps Grace see the power of communicating with creativity and care.