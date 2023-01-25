Young Scots auctioneers graduate with fellowships

The Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) is delighted to welcome three new Fellows and three new Associates into its membership.

Neil Wilson, Executive Director, IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS President.

After four years of Covid-interrupted study, young auctioneers Ellis Mutch of Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) along with Aimie Bisset and Sam Ferguson, both of Dingwall and Highland Marts were all awarded the Certificate of Higher Education in Livestock Market Operations and Management by Harper Adams University and, along with it, Fellowship of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland.

Ellis Mutch was also awarded the MJ Thomson Award as the top graduating IAAS student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Institute at the same time awarded three new Associate memberships to Michael Craig of James Craig Ltd, Joel McGarva of Harrison and Hetherington and Murray Steel of United Auctions after all three completed their first two years of study.

IAAS Executive Director Neil Wilson, said he was very pleased to extend these new fellowships and associateships: “These recognise the high standard of training and professionalism of each of these individuals.

"This strengthens the Institute and our industry as a whole with a gold standard of service driven by high achieving, motivated auctioneers.”

Fellows and Associates of IAAS are recognised by Scottish Government and insurers for trusted valuations. Members also benefit from the lobbying and representation at industry and government level, sharing the views of members and led by the board, to influence policy making and the future of the industry; as well as ongoing formal and informal support and training.

IAAS partners with Harper Adams and the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association (LAA) to design and deliver the Certificate of Higher Education in Livestock Market Operations and Management which allows access to the Associate and Fellow Membership of IAAS.