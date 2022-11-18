Young Enterprise Grampian teams to bring some Christmas cheer

Chairman of Young Enterprise Grampian, Ian Phillips commented: "We really encourage the North East public to support the Christmas Fairs and to pick up some fantastic bargains and some unique Christmas gifts in the process.”
Young Enterprise Scotland, which is a registered charity, runs the Company Programme across Scotland.
The programme provides business experience for S5 and S6 pupils where participants run their own company throughout this year long entrepreneurial experience.
The dates of the Christmas Fairs are as follows:
Peterhead Christmas Fair – Saturday, December 10 at Drummers Corner, Peterhead.
Trading will be held from 9am to 3pm (or when it gets dark which may be slightly earlier).
Aberdeen Christmas Fair – Sunday, December 11, which will be held indoors at the OGV Podium at 17 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen.
Trading will be from 12 noon to 5pm.
Young Enterprise Grampian co-ordinates the running of Young Enterprise Scotland’s Company Programme in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Senior pupils set-up and run their own companies, and are supported by school staff, and Business Advisers.