Young Enterprise Grampian teams to bring some Christmas cheer

As part of a nine month activity which includes creating, setting up and running a small business, local North East Secondary School Teams will be taking part in a series of Christmas Fairs during November and December - with stands selling the varied products they have developed.

Young entrepreneurs will be at Christmas fairs in Peterhead and Aberdeen this year.

Chairman of Young Enterprise Grampian, Ian Phillips commented: "We really encourage the North East public to support the Christmas Fairs and to pick up some fantastic bargains and some unique Christmas gifts in the process.”

Young Enterprise Scotland, which is a registered charity, runs the Company Programme across Scotland.

The programme provides business experience for S5 and S6 pupils where participants run their own company throughout this year long entrepreneurial experience.

The dates of the Christmas Fairs are as follows:

Peterhead Christmas Fair – Saturday, December 10 at Drummers Corner, Peterhead.

Trading will be held from 9am to 3pm (or when it gets dark which may be slightly earlier).

Aberdeen Christmas Fair – Sunday, December 11, which will be held indoors at the OGV Podium at 17 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen.

Trading will be from 12 noon to 5pm.

