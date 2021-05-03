Yes Sir, I can boogie is a 4% lager brewed to celebrate the Scottish national team qualifying for Euro 2020 (Photo: Two Towns Down).

Two Towns Down Brewing’s lager takes its name from the Baccara song which was made into a football anthem for Scotland after players were filmed belting it out in the dressing room following their historic win over Serbia last year.

Described as a ‘light lager’ with a combination of German hops and the more modern Hallertau Blanc (which offers white wine elements), the lager will offer customers a ‘different’, ‘refreshing’ and ‘easy-going’ beverage to enjoy whilst watching the football.

Paisley-born Sandy McKelvie, 30, who owns the company behind the beer said: “When Scotland qualified for the Euros, we wanted to do something to mark the occasion so that’s how we ended up going for the ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ theme.

"We are also just looking forward to when the games kicks off.”

As all their beers are named after songs, the 4 per cent football-themed lager will join the company’s The Courteeners-inspired Not Nineteen Forever IPA and their coffee stout What’s the Story named after the Oasis song.

With only two people involved in the company – Mr McKelvie and Jamie Cockburn who runs the sales – Two Towns Down was launched two years ago and is currently contract brewing in Edinburgh.

However, the company hopes to set up permanently in Paisley town centre in the next year or so with a bottle shop and a brewery.

All their colourful cans are decorated with the Paisley pattern to show off their historical link to the Renfrewshire town as well as providing an ‘eye-catching pattern’ for customers to enjoy.

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie lager will be available in cans and kegs with a few places such as Phillies of Shawlands in Glasgow and the Gleniffer Hotel and Telfords in Paisley offering the beverage by June 12- in time for the first Euro 2020 match.

People will also be able to pre-order a six-pack of the beer from their web shop with orders delivered by mid-May onwards.

