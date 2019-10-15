WWE wrestler The Undertaker pictured in Edinburgh Nando's

WWE wrestler The Undertaker has been spotted in an Edinburgh Nando's.

A picture of the wrestler, whose was in Scotland for a Comic Con event in Edinburgh over the weekend, was posted on Twitter by @jackpassmore_.

The Undertaker in the Lothian Road Nando's. Pic: @jackpassmore_/Twitter

He sad his girlfriend was in the restaurant in Lothian Road when she noticed someone famous sitting at the table next to her.

The picture of the wrestler has received nearly 2,000 likes and about 250 retweets.

One tweeter, Aaron O'Neill, quipped: "Should have just let him rest in peace."

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, met hundreds of wrestling fans during the Comic Con celebration which was held at the Capital's Royal Highland Centre.

Others stars in attendance included Belgian Jean-Claude Van Damme and Rory McCann of Game of Thrones.