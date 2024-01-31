World renowned DJ Eddie Halliwell is heading to Inverurie

DJ Eddie Halliwell will be performing at Inverurie Town Hall on March 9

Eddie Halliwell is a modern day superstar, his forward-thinking approach to technology launched him into international stardom.

He helped Pioneer develop the world's first digital scratch mixer, the DJM-909, hosted his own Radio Show One, has over 15 million worldwide listeners on his Fire It Up radio show and has headlined the biggest festivals and clubs in the world.

Eddie was named as one of the ‘New Superstar DJ’s’ by Mixmag and nominated in its ‘Greatest DJ Of All Time’ poll.

In the words of Judge Jules: “Eddie looks in to people’s eyes and he performs. Incredible stage performance, incredible skills, and an almost telepathic ability to read a crowd – Eddie’s got everything.”

“Without a shadow of a doubt Eddie Halliwell is a legend, a hero and a massively popular DJ worshipped by many” – DJ Mag

“There are people who play records and there are DJ’s who blow minds, Eddie Halliwell is the latter…who makes every set, no matter how small the club or how big the festival, feel like the closing party of the end of the world” – Mixmag

Organiser Russell Aitchison said: “We are delighted to be bringing a world renowned DJ such as Eddie Halliwell to Inverurie. Eddie is worshipped by millions all over the world for his DJ skills and crowd entertaining ability. This is our biggest booking yet and underlines our commitment to take large scale performers to Inverurie.”