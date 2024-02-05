World Champion cyclist extends Cycle Aberdeenshire role

Neah Evans is to continue her role as Cycle Aberdeenshire Ambassador for Women’s and Girls’ Cycling (Photo courtesy of Neah Evans)

With the Paris Olympics only seven months away, Neah who hails from Cuminestown near Turriff, will continue to provide insights into her racing and training, as she aims to build on multiple World titles in 2022 and 2023, via the regular online videos created by Cycle Aberdeenshire, which is now part of Live Life Outdoors, the council’s outdoor activity service.

It is also hoped that some local visits from Neah will take place at schools and facilities across Aberdeenshire later on in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having secured two silver medals at the recent European Track Cycling Championships in Holland, Neah said: “After the high of competing in Glasgow and securing another world title, it’s already time to focus on 2024 and it being an Olympic year.

"Seeing the exciting developments within Live Life Aberdeenshire and their new cycling programme “Bringing the bike to you”, and the partnership work with local clubs around Rock Up and Ride from Scottish Cycling, my continued role as Women’s and Girls Cycling Ambassador is one that I am looking forward to, in what will be a pivotal year in my cycling career.”

Councillor Anne Stirling, Deputy Leader of Aberdeenshire Council and Chair of the Communities Committee, said: “I am delighted that Neah will be continuing to provide such valuable insights into her life as an elite athlete and it’s going to be exciting to see her preparations before the Olympic Games this summer.