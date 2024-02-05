Eilidh Doyle, Allan Wells and Yvonne Murray-Mooney know a thing or two about winning medals.

Three of Scotland’s greatest athletes united to share in a slice of sporting history as the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) exhibition was officially opened at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the trio were on hand to witness the unveiling of a medal specially commissioned for the World Athletics Indoor Championships, which will run from March 1-3.

Allan Wells holds a pair of his running shoes, which he is contributing to the Museum of World Athletics. Picture: John Devlin

It is the first time the event has been hosted in Scotland in its 19-year history. More than 700 competitors from over 130 countries are set to take part, competing in 26 events – 13 for men and 13 for women.

Event winners at the Glasgow 24 competition will each receive a medal designed by artist Graeme Clark, from Edinburgh, who won an open design competition launched last summer.

The medal incorporates a thistle, with a selection of well-known Glasgow landmarks featuring around the award’s outer rim.

Doyle – Scotland’s most decorated track and field athlete, having won medals at the Olympics, world and European championships and Commonwealth Games – met with budding young athletes on Friday from local clubs to give them a sneak peek of the championship medals.

Yvonne Murray-Mooney holds her gold medal won at the 1993 World Indoor Championships. Picture: John Devlin

She said: “As an athlete, it is always exciting when the medals are revealed as you know the championships are getting close, so it creates a real buzz. And when you see them for real, it really makes you want one and spurs you on that little bit more.

“The medals are all quite different, and it is great to see a strong Scottish and Glasgow theme on this one, creating a sense of place for the championships that will be remembered.”

Mr Clark said of his inspiration for the medal design: “As a man from Edinburgh, I’ve always enjoyed trips through to Glasgow for various exhibitions, gigs, and shopping. It’s a city full of culture and serves as a great creative inspiration for designers like me.“It’s also a place full of inspiring talent and iconic architecture. I’ve worked with many Glaswegian brands over the years and the city always seems to birth amazing things. The city has a lot of iconic monuments and structures that served as the inspiration for the design.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wells – the 1980 100m Olympic gold medallist and former IAAF World Cup champion – attended the launch, having donated a pair of his track shoes and a racing shirt for the museum exhibition.

Allan Wells holds a shirt he is contributing to the Museum of World Athletics. Picture: John Devlin

Yvonne Murray-Mooney and Tom McKean, who have been crowned World Athletics Indoor champions in the 3,000m and 800m events respectively, were also guests of honour at the MOWA launch.

The museum heritage exhibition celebrates over 170 years of indoor track and field athletics history.

Competition artefacts dating from the 1880s are on display, with the exhibition featuring clothing, shoes, equipment, trophies and medals donated by more than 30 world champions and record breakers.

Running spikes from Scottish world champions Liz McColgan (Tokyo 1991) and Jake Wightman (Oregon 2022) feature among the items.

Yvonne Murray-Mooney, the 1993 World Athletics Indoor champion, shows off one of her medals alongside fellow athlete Eilidh Doyle. Picture: John Devlin

Wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray said: “From the thistle-inspired medals to the warm welcome which will be extended to athletes and spectators coming from across the globe, I have no doubt that a successful and uniquely Scottish event will be taking place in March, one which will inspire a new generation of young people to join their local athletics clubs and perhaps become the future stars of Team Scotland.”