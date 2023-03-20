All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
35 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Workers £11,000 worse off a year due to stagnant wages – Resolution Foundation

Workers are £11,000 worse off per year due to 15 years of wage stagnation, according to the Resolution Foundation.

By Alana Calvert
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:12 GMT

In new figures shared with BBC Panorama, the think tank calculated that, had wages continued to grow at the pace seen before the 2008 financial crash, the average worker would make £11,000 more per year than they do now, taking rising prices into account.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, told the BBC the wage stagnation of the past 15 years is “almost completely unprecedented”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Nobody who’s alive and working in the British economy today has ever seen anything like this.

Workers are £11,000 worse off per year due to 15 years of wage stagnation, according to the Resolution Foundation.
Workers are £11,000 worse off per year due to 15 years of wage stagnation, according to the Resolution Foundation.
Workers are £11,000 worse off per year due to 15 years of wage stagnation, according to the Resolution Foundation.

“This is definitely not what normal looks like. This is what failure looks like.”

The think tank also found typical UK household incomes have fallen further behind those in Germany: in 2008, the gap was more than £500 a year, now it is £4,000.

A Treasury spokesman told the broadcaster the Government was increasing incentives for investment and signalled low unemployment – as well as its plan to increase growth – as signs the country was on the right track.

WorkersGovernmentBBCGermany