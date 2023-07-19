Work gets underway on new homes for Insch

A development of 44 new homes in the heart of Aberdeenshire has reached the construction stage.

Stephen Westall, sales and marketing executive; Allan Brown, managing director and Martyn Skinner, project architect at Drumrossie Homes.

Drumrossie Homes has commenced work on the first phase of its Rothney West

development in Insch.

The development features a range of two to four-bedroom houses, with prices starting at £224,995 and reaching £474,995.

Phase one involves nine of the new builds with two of the homes already reserved. Part exchange is available for selected plots.

The new development set at the footings of Bennachie, captures views of Dunnideer and is situated next to Insch golf course. It is also close to the train station, which provides links for commuters to and from Inverurie, Dyce, Aberdeen and elsewhere.

The new homes will be located on Bruce Circle – a name which has been voted for by Primary 5 and 6 pupils from Insch School.

The house styles take their monikers from Scottish islands, including Barra, Tiree, Jura, Harris, Iona, Skye and Lewis.

The kitchens and bathrooms in all homes are being designed and fitted by Laings, Inverurie.

The unique, bespoke homes come with a garden and driveway as standard – and are energy efficient with installed underfloor heating and an air source heat pump. Each home design can be modified to customer specifications.

Allan Brown, managing director at Drumrossie Homes, said: “The Rothney West project has been in the planning stage for quite some time so we are thrilled that work has officially started on the development. The new builds will sit in a prime location in the heart of Insch, within walking distance to the railway station and other amenities. These quality homes have been designed to the highest standards with energy efficiency in mind.”

Martyn Skinner, project architect at Drumrossie Homes, said: “The properties will be particularly attractive to local buyers as well as those who want to explore the countryside of Aberdeenshire. Set in a desirable area, the homes are perfect for families and couples alike.

“The availability of part exchange will help families to bridge the gap and allow them to seamlessly move from their current property into a more suitably sized home.”