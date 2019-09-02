Woodmill High pupils return to lessons at host schools

The first of the Woodmill High School pupils have returned to lessons at host schools across Fife - a week after a fire destroyed their own school building.

The S5 and S6 students from the Dunfermline school are being hosted at nearby Fife College and St Columba’s School.

Carrie Lindsay, executive director of education at Fife Council, said that S1 pupils would begin classes at a conference centre tomorrow, while S4 pupils are also due to recommence classes. She said parents of S3 and S4 pupils would be updated on plans tomorrow.

There are no guarantees that Woodmill High’s pupils will be able to return to the building in the long term after the fire, which began in the department of additional needs, but spread throughout the building, destroying many classrooms.

Ms Lindsay said: “I’m really pleased to be able to say that the first of our Woodmill High School pupils have begun at their host venues this morning.

“I cannot thank our colleagues and community enough for the support they have shown in opening up their schools, college and local facilities to make sure that our pupils can continue their learning so soon after such a devastating interruption.

She added: “We will be meeting with S1 and S4 parents this evening to give them a chance to hear what arrangements we have in place for tomorrow and Wednesday and to allow them the chance to ask any questions which they might have. Work on finalising the finer details for S2 and S3 is continuing today and we will be meeting parents of those young people tomorrow evening.

“I’d just like to finish by thanking the pupils and parents for their patience and understanding as all these arrangements are put in place and start to settle down over the coming days.”