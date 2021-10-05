Wondrous Woods light trail to hold autism-friendly event

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The company behind the spectacular illuminations, 21CC, has worked with Scottish Autism to devise a Relaxed Evening – supported by The Walter Scott Giving Group - of more subdued effects, reduced noise and more static lighting. The aim is to make the trail, near Edinburgh, as accessible and inclusive as possible.

The sights, sounds and sensations of the show, which lights up the stately home and a magical woodland journey through its grounds, can prove challenging for autistic people or people with sensory processing sensitivities.

The modified event is the result and will also include staggered arrival time slots, reduced capacity to minimise crowds and lower sound levels.

Geoff Crow, Director of 21CC Group says: “When we came up with the concept for Wondrous Woods we wanted to ensure that as many adults and children as possible could enjoy the experience.

“Within the team we have some first-hand experience with autism so we understand that the multi-sensory nature of the lighting trail may cause sensory overload in autistic people or those with other sensory processing disorders and result in them feeling excluded.“Working with Scottish Autism to produce something specially crafted for this unique group of visitors has been so satisfying.”

Designed and produced by the team at 21CC Group, this year’s trail runs from October 21 to November 14.

For further information and to purchase tickets, visit www.wondrouswoods.com/relaxed-evening and www.wondrouswoods.com