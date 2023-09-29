Woman dies three days after collision with cyclist outside Scottish Parliament

The incident happened around 10.40am on Tuesday

A pedestrian has died three days after a collision involving a cyclist outside the Scottish Parliament.

The incident happened on Horse Wynd in Edinburgh at around 10.40am on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident.

She died there on Friday, police said.

The cyclist, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be checked over and was later discharged.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Edinburgh’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at what is a difficult time for them.