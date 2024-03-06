A grandmother from Wales has gone viral after she was captured on CCTV footage getting caught in a shop shutter and being lifted into the air.

Anne Hughes, 72, found herself unceremoniously hoisted into the air while leaning against the shutter at the Best One convenience store in Tonteg, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shared by the shop on TikTok, where the vision has been seen more than 1.9 million times, shows Ms Hughes lifted in the air after her coat was caught.

The woman was captured on CCTV footage being lifted into the air while her coat was caught in the shop shutter

She then hangs for as long as 12 agonising seconds, while still holding onto her shopping trolley bag.

At one point, Ms Hughes’s head is tilted towards the ground, before the shop owner can be seen running to her rescue.

The shop owner can be seen freeing Ms Hughes and lowering her to the ground.

Ms Hughes, who has worked as a cleaner at the shop for seven years, joked she would have to “handle the fame”.

"I'll never hear the end of it," she told the BBC. "My boss has said he's never liked his staff hanging around."

Of the moment where she became suspended in mid-air and was calling the shop owner for help, Ms Hughes said: "He couldn't hear me shouting when I realised that I had been caught.

"The shutter was completely open then I screamed his name, and thank goodness he came out and lowered the shutter a little bit and managed to get me in his arms.