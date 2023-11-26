Woman arrested in alleged blackmail plot against Tory peer, Michelle Mone
A spokesman for Surrey police said: “The Isle of Man Constabulary is currently engaged in a joint investigation with Surrey Police in relation to an alleged blackmail offence being committed across both jurisdictions. Police have been working with the aggrieved party and at this time there are no identified risks to any other members of the public. The investigation is still in the very early stages so we are unable to make any further comment.”
Mone rose to fame after launching the Ultimo Bra range, and was made a peer by David Cameron in 2015. Her husband, tax consultant Douglas Barrowman, runs the Knox group of companies.