Woman arrested in alleged blackmail plot against Tory peer, Michelle Mone

An operation by two police forces has led to the arrest of a woman in connection with an alleged blackmail plot against Tory peer, Michelle Mone and her husband. Police described the operation as “still in the very early stages.”
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Nov 2023, 11:55 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 11:56 GMT

They said a woman in her 40s was arrested last week in Weybridge, Surrey, and released on bail.

A spokesman for Surrey police said: “The Isle of Man Constabulary is currently engaged in a joint investigation with Surrey Police in relation to an alleged blackmail offence being committed across both jurisdictions. Police have been working with the aggrieved party and at this time there are no identified risks to any other members of the public. The investigation is still in the very early stages so we are unable to make any further comment.”

Mone rose to fame after launching the Ultimo Bra range, and was made a peer by David Cameron in 2015. Her husband, tax consultant Douglas Barrowman, runs the Knox group of companies.

