Winter health booklet and website launched

NHS Grampian has developed a Winter Wellness guide to help people across the region lead healthy lives throughout the coming months.

Jillian Evans, Head of Health Intelligence with NHS Grampian with the booklet.

Jillian Evans, Head of Health Intelligence with NHS Grampian, said: “This guide isn’t just limited to the traditional health messages we want to share; it also reflects the current challenging times we find ourselves in and recognises that can have a major impact on people’s health as well.

“Prevention is always better than cure and we want to ensure everyone in Grampian has easy access to the information they need to stay well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 24 pages, the booklet – entitled ‘Keep Warm, Safe, and Well this Winter’ - covers everything from healthy eating to dealing with the cost-of-living crisis.

Jillian said: “We know how challenging rising prices are for everyone, which is why the first section of this booklet highlights the sources of support available to people via the national Cost of Living website.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide will be available to anyone via the NHS Grampian Winter Support website – www.nhsgrampian.org/wintersupport

These pages contain even more helpful information and advice, designed to keep everyone in Grampian warm, safe, and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Printed copies of the booklet will be distributed via Health & Social Care Partnerships and partner organisations, including CFINE.