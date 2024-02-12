Winning partnership continues between Cycle Aberdeenshire and Alba Development Road Team

The 2024 Alba RT squad from left: Vicky Smith, Millie Skinner, Keira Bond, Beth Morrow, Eilidh Shaw, Daisy Barnes, Amelia Tyler, and Abi Plowman, with Arianne Holland holding the bike. (Bob Lyons)

Having completed their second full season in 2023 at Development level, the team, under the guidance of team owner and manager Bob Lyons, has made the earlier than anticipated move to the Continental level of world cycling, placing their squad into races just below the top tier of the world best female riders and introducing a wider programme of racing across Europe and retaining their home programme across the United Kingdom.

The full 2024 team roster is (GB unless stated): Keira Bond (USA), Emma Matthews, Vicky Smith, Arianne Holland, Daisy Barnes, Eilidh Shaw, Beth Morrow, Erin Murphy, Abigail Plowman, Millie Skinner and Amelia Tyler.

The renewed partnership will see the team continue to utilise the Press Reader application, available to all Aberdeenshire residents via Live Life Aberdeenshire library service at www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/libraries/digital-landing-page, so that the riders can stay abreast of news and magazine articles whilst away from home at races.

Alba RT have been assisting Cycle Aberdeenshire with online contributions from their time abroad training and competing and took part in a successful school visit to The Gordon Schools in Huntly as part of Women’s and Girls Sport Week in autumn last year.

Team manager Bob Lyons, speaking from training camp preparations in Spain, said: “2023 really was a high watermark for cycling at home with the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland and 2024 has already seen a Men’s World Tour win in Australia for Scottish rider Oscar Onley, so you can imagine the excitement within our team as we head to a new level of cycling with our move to the Continental programme.

"That move has seen some changes to the team but our link to the North East remains strong with local rider Erin Murphy continuing her journey with the team, and the home roads of the Garioch and Marr providing a fantastic training environment when the team is back at base. I am really happy to again be joining with Cycle Aberdeenshire to help promote cycling, and specifically Women’s and Girls cycling.”

Councillor Anne Stirling, Deputy Leader of Aberdeenshire Council and Chair of the Communities Committee, said “The continued partnership with the Alba Development Road Team cements Cycle Aberdeenshire as Live Life Aberdeenshire’s umbrella brand for its cycling activity across our services.