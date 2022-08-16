Winners announced in Mintlaw garden competition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a blaze of colour in Mintlaw for the annual garden competition.

This year’s judge was Peter Scott from Peterhead, himself a keen and accomplished gardener who has won many prizes at local flower shows.

It was a particularly difficult task this year as the standard was exceptionally high, but he finally managed to pick the winners.

Taking to prize in the larger gardens section, and the coveted overall winners crown, were Mr and Mrs G. Grant of 1 Station Way. In that category runner-up was Mr E. Low of 2 Aden Gardens, with Mr and Mrs A. Day, Strathbeg, Station Road in third and Mr and Mrs Lawrence of 7 Pitfour Place in fourth.

Highly commended in the category were Mr and Mrs A. Park of 1 Burnside Road.

Commended were Mrs B. Morrison, 15 Academy Gardens, Mr and Mrs M. Panton, 3 Newton Grange, Mr and Ms M. Michie 23 Newton Grange and Ms. C. Findlay, Hawthorn, Station Road.

The smaller gardens contest was won by Mr S. Grant of 8 Pine View.

Runner-up was Mr J. Marshall of 15 Ferguson Cresent. Mrs J. Watt of 90 Burnside Road was third and Mr I Mundie, 12 Aden Circle in fourth.

Highly commended were Mr and Mrs A. Laird, 5 Newton Grange, Mrs K. Simpson, 23 Aden Gardens and Mr and Mrs D. Whyte, 31 Aden Gardens.