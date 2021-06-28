Footage shows the moment the announcer welcomes the scientists who worked on the vaccine, which immediately draws an applause from the crowds.

The moving moment continues as the applause does not abate and gradually people get to their feet in a standing ovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Sarah Gilbert DBE is Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Oxford and co-founder of Vaccitech.

She was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2021 Birthday Honours for her services to science.

Dame Sarah was at centre court on Monday which will see both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray play on the first day of the competition.

The two-year wait for tennis at Wimbledon ended on Monday as the action finally got under way following a delayed start due to bad weather.

Dame Sarah Gilbert who worked on the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine given standing ovation on centre court

Fans were back at the All England Club after last year's tournament did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Play was due to start on the outside courts at 11am but more rain prompted organisers to push it back to not before 1.30pm.

The gates had opened half an hour earlier than normal at 10am to allow extra time for spectators to complete the necessary checks.

With Wimbledon part of the Government's Events Research Programme, fans are required to show proof of either full vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or immunity through a recent infection, while all tickets are electronic.

Spectators are required to wears masks while walking around the grounds but not while seated at the courts.

Additional reporting by PA

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.