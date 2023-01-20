Willows seeking funding for cat hospital roof repair

Willows Animal Sanctuary is seeking a boost to its funds in order to repair damage to the roof of the charity’s cat hospital.

In a Facebook post, the New Pitsligo-based charity said that winter had been ‘pretty hard so far’ and staff had been working really hard to keep the animals in top condition.

The post stated: “Unfortunately, we sustained some damage to our cat hospital roof and it’s going to cost a whopping £2,700 to repair as it basically needs a whole new roof. Our hospital is absolutely crucial and at the moment Tia is having a stay in it because she having a little trouble with her thyroid levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is among many other expenses and to name but a few, Carley the Shetland pony has arthritis and has recently received a course of injections to help keep her comfortable, Magpie the pony has had a nasty respiratory infection and needed treatment for this (he’s a lot better now) and although we lost our beautiful boy Nelson, we still have to pay for all of his medications, investigations and vet visits etc.

The cat hospital desperately needs repairs to its roof in order to care for the felines.

"This is all just a fraction of what we’ve had to deal with this month!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately we’ve also had lots of animal sponsorships cancelled recently (we do understand how hard times are) and at the moment we are very reliant on them!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We could really use a boost to our funds, and if you are in any way able to help we would appreciate it so much. There’s lot of ways to help, you can choose any of the following. If you can’t, please like and share this post!”

If you would like to help Willows care for the animals, then you can do so in three ways:

To sponsor an animal visit https://www.willowsanimals.com/adoption.html

To make a donation please go to https://www.willowsanimals.com//m/mSupportUs.html

To send something from the charity’s wish list, visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2NZGH8TPSXAD3