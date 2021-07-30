Officers are concerned for William’s safety and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The 15-year-old is known to frequent Paisley and Ayrshire – using public transport mainly – and was reported missing late afternoon on July 28.

When he was last seen he was wearing grey Nike trainers, a grey and red fleece, blue tracksuit bottoms and a blue body warmer.

He is roughly 6ft 2in and has short brown hair. If you have any information on William’s whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland and quote reference number PS-20210729-0228.

