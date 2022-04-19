William Clarke: Body found on Skye in hunt for missing 16-year-old

A body has been found after a police search for 16-year-old boy on Skye.

Officers confirmed a body had been found in the search for the missing 16-year-old, known as Will, from Ardvasar.

Police confirmed William’s family have been informed although formal identification is yet to take place.

There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

William was reported missing on Sunday night and large scale searches have been ongoing involving Coastguard land and air teams, Mountain Rescue, Lifeboat and Police Scotland helicopter resources.

Inspector Isla Campbell said: “Our condolences are with William’s family and friends. His family have requested that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.