The royal couple first met as students there 20 years ago. Now they are due to meet current students and hear how they have coped and supported each other during a difficult year because of Covid. They will also join young carers from the Fife area for a session of land yachting on the beach.

Prince William will be north of the border carrying out his duties as Lord High Commissioner, representing the Queen at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are in Scotland next week

He will be in Scotland from Friday May 21 until Thursday May 27. Kate will join him from Monday May 24 and together they will carry out visits in both Edinburgh and Fife, as well as making their first official joint trip to Orkney.

They are expected to meet a wide variety of people across the country, as well as charities and organisations working on issues such as the environment, mental health, homelessness and addiction.

As Lord High Commissioner, William’s duties will speeches at the opening and closing sessions of the General Assembly.

He will spend a day hearing how charities associated with the Kirk have come together over the past year to provide for their local communities in spite of physical distance.

The Duke and Duchess will host several events during the week to thank individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the last year including NHS staff, frontline workers, emergency responders, volunteers, and the military.

The Duke will invite emergency responders to watch the Scottish Cup Final with him at a rooftop bar and as joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, the couple will host NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year, they will also visit innovative projects that are aiming to positively change the dial on climate change. These include racing an Extreme E electric vehicle at the iconic Knockhill Racing Circuit, a visit to Orkney’s European Marine Energy Centre, and hearing how Fields in Trust protect green spaces for communities across the UK. Fields in Trust was supported by The Duke of Edinburgh for 64 years, who passed the role of president to the Duke of Cambridge in 2013.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The Duke is honoured to be fulfilling the role of Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland this year. Both he and the Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year”.

