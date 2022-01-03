Applications for the Handa Island Ranger position opened last month and are due to close on January 17 at 2pm.

It’s a six month fixed term contract from March to September 2022, and pays £17,290 FTE per annum pro rata.

The role includes organising your own work, as well as coordinating volunteers on the island, and as a ranger you would live in the purpose-build Ranger’s bothy, free of charge.

A drivers licence and access to a vehicle are however essential as the role includes weekly trips to Scourie – the closest but still extremely remote village – to take care of laundry, banking, shopping etc…

Found just off the west coast of Sutherland, the small island is stunning and filled with all kinds of wonderful wildlife to keep the Handa Rangers busy. In fact, it is so small that it takes around just two and a half hours to walk around.

It is home to nearly 100,000 breeding seabirds, has stunning white sandy beaches and 120 metre high cliffs around the island offering spectacular views.

Wildlife ranger job opportunity on remote Handa Island with Scottish Wildlife Trust closing to applications this month. (Picture credit: Alan Anderson)

While this particular role is paid, volunteering placements on the island are incredibly sought after and are widely recognised as valuable field experience.

Traits the team are looking for in the successful candidate include excellent people skills, organisation, experience to contribute to island maintenance and sound knowledge of marine and terrestrial natural history.

For further information about the role you should visit this website or email [email protected]

