Who will be named Best of Buchan?

Peterhead Scottish Week will host its Best of Buchan event at the weekend, with a host of local businesses, groups and individuals vying for the top title in their respective fields.

Peterhead folk have been voting over the past few months for their favourites across a number of categories, with three finalists selected to battle it out for this year’s awards.

A favourite with Scottish Week regulars, the event, which is being run in association with Buchan Offshore Wind, will be held in the town’s Palace Hotel on Saturday when the winners will be announced.

Finalists are as follows:-

Peterhead lifeboat.

Blue Light Hero of the Year – RNLI Lifeboat, Community Beat Officers and Robbie Sturrock.

Business of the Year – Arc Cinema, Buchanhaven Pharmacy and Clerkhill Fish Bar.

Green/Sustainability Champion of the Year – EGCP, Pickup Peterhead and ASCO.

The Alice MacNair Group/Organisation leader of the Year – Matthew Morgan, Gemma Jamieson and Sylvia Scoular.

Asco's South Base.

Health care worker of the Year – David Garland, Joanne Duncan and Karen Wood.

Outstanding Local of the Year – Caroline Penney, Natty Porter and Gerry McCluskey.

Teacher of the Year – Susan Hastie, Tony O’Reilly and Nicola Buchan.

Young Ambassador of the Year – Ellie McGee, Harvey Buchan and Jamie Smith.

Clerkhill Fish Bar

An overall ‘Best of Buchan’ Award will also be presented on the night.

Scottish Week chair, Karen Day, said: “We are delighted to bring back the Best of Buchan Awards to Scottish Week.

"This year they are being held in association with Buchan Wind Farm, who are new to the town but have kindly stepped in to help with the awards and have sponsored this year’s new category of Green/Sustainability Champion of the Year.

"The awards are always popular and the folk of Peterhead have been busy voting for their favourites across the categories so we can’t wait to find out who has been crowned winner.”

Alasdair MacLeod, project director at Buchan Offshore Wind, said: “Buchan Offshore Wind is delighted to support Peterhead Scottish Week and sponsor the Best of Buchan Awards this year. It is important to us to engage with the Buchan community by gathering their input on our project and establishing a local supply chain. Well done to all of the nominees, who have made a lasting impact on the community.”

Tickets for all this year’s Scottish Week events will be available through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching for Peterhead Scottish Week.

Unfortunately, tickets for the Just Dance concert at the town’s community theatre have already sold-out, but there are still a few left for An Evening with Hannah Anders, Peterhead’s Got Talent, Artie’s Singing Kettle and Strictly Come Duncin.

Meanwhile, an addition to this year’s programme is the North East Strongest Novice Man/Woman competition, which will be held at Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre on Saturday, July 15 at 9am. The event will run alongside the track and van show and is being organised by Arena Strength & Fitness Gym.

There will be an axle press for reps men 90kg, woman 60kg; deadlift for reps, men 180kg, women 140kg suits and straps/figure 8 allowed; farmers men 110kg, women 80kg per hand 10mx10m no straps, and a truck pull with harness and rope 10m. There will also be a stone over yoke for reps, men 110kg, women 80kg. All the events will be head to head except for the truck pull.

The Truck and Van Show will see a number of classes up for grabs including Best in Show, Best truck up to one year old, best working truck 1-3 years, best working truck 3-5 years best working truck over five years, best rigid truck, best old timer pre-2000, best company owned, best owner driver, best fleet, two or more including light commercial, best interior, including light commercial, bet working light commercial, best private light commercial, best light commercial over 10 years old (new category) and best non-working truck (new category).

This year’s fireworks display will be held at the Lido and is sponsored by JBS Group and AM Campbell. It is hoped that the weather remains clear and dry for the event, which always attracts thousands of folk to the Bay. MKL will be sponsoring this year’s kids’ party, while the Red Arrows will be sponsored by Peterhead Port Authority, Asco and Maritime Developments Ltd.

Karen added: “We’re keeping our fingers crossed for good weather – as long as it’s dry that’s the main thing. We are aware that everyone is suffering from the cost of living at the moment and we’re trying to help as much as we can in giving back to the town.