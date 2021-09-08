Who is Tim Bergling? Everything you need to know about Bergling's death and why he is featured on Google today (Image credit: Google/screengrab)

Google doodles greeting web users on the search engine’s homepage are known for celebrating iconic figures, historic events and significant holidays in colour and style.

Today’s illustration pays tribute to Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, otherwise known as Avicii, who died in April 2018.

Known for infamous electronic dance music (EDM) tracks like Wake Me Up, Levels and Seek Bromance, the music star’s sudden shook the world.

Here’s who Bergling is, how he died and why he is featured as today’s Google doodle.

Who is Tim Bergling?

Tim Bergling, born in the Swedish capital of Stockholm in 1989, was a world famous DJ playing under the stage name ‘Avicii’.

Having been passionate about music since he was as young as eight-years-old, Bergling began making music at 16 and releasing it online.

He was soon noticed and signed to a record label, Dejfitts Plays, in 2007.

His first major song track release came with Seek Bromance in 2010, with the hit track reaching top 40s in European countries and topping dance music charts.

Avicii went on to achieve greater chart successes the following year with the release of EDM track, Levels.

Levels soared to top 10 chart spots across Europe and helped to establish Bergling’s presence in the industry, with the star then signing to larger record label EMI Music Publishing and receiving a Grammy nomination for the track.

Bergling went on to collaborate with major music sensations such as Madonna, co-writing and co-producing several tracks on her 2015 album, Rebel Heart, as well as Coldplay’s Chris Martin and DJ David Guetta.

What was Bergling’s cause of death?

Following continued struggles with his mental health and wellbeing, Tim Bergling died by suicide on 20 April 2018.

Bergling retired from touring in 2016, citing physical health issues after contracting acute pancreatitis due to considerable alcohol consumption.

This led to him having his gallbladder and appendix removed in surgery in 2014, with the impact continuing to have an impact on the DJ until his death.

His sudden death, officially deemed suicide by exsanguination, sent shockwaves through the music industry and was a devastating blow to Avicii fans worldwide.

In response, Tim Bergling’s parents created The Tim Bergling Foundation to campaign against stigmatisation of suicide and for its recognition as a global health emergency.

His father, Klas Bergling, and mother, Anki Lidén penned a letter on the Foundation’s website which describes their son as a “a sensitive, shy person who wanted to know the truth” and “reacted to the world's injustices and cared deeply for the planet.”

They added: “In light of our loss, a loss that is indescribable as parents, but also for Tim’s friends, colleagues in the music industry and millions of Tim’s fans over the world, we felt that we should do something to ensure that Tim’s legacy is used to help, everlasting and in ways that hopefully can make real difference in some important areas.”

Why is Bergling today’s Google doodle?

An illustration of Tim Bergling was created by artist Alyssa Winans, with a still illustration of Bergling at his decks presenting a click-through link to a YouTube video of an animated video set to Avicii’s landmark track, Wake Me Up.

The Google doodle of Bergling has been used to pay tribute to the DJ on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Winans told Google that they “wanted to find a way to both touch on the realities of that experience, while still celebrating and honouring his life in a way that fit the lyrics and tone of the track.”

They added: “I ultimately decided to spend the majority of the video on the aspects of his life he loved, with a few symbolic moments to allude to some of the more emotionally challenging experiences.

Bergling’s father, Klas Bergling, said of today’s doodle: “The Doodle is fantastic, my family and I feel honoured and Tim would have been very proud and love it.

“It is a friendly and warm story of a young man fulfilling his dream to be a DJ and at the same time telling us that our journey in life is not always easy despite fame and fortune.”

