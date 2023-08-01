Just a week after the star buried his father, Angus Cloud’s publicist confirmed that the actor had died on Monday, July 31 at his family home.

In a statement, Cloud’s family said: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.”

According to his family, he had been in a "battle with mental health".

Who is Angus Cloud?

Born on July 10, 1998, Angus Cloud was best known for his role as Fezco in HBO series Euphoria. He had a number of small roles in other projects such as film North Hollywood and The Line, and he is posthumously to star in Freaky Tales.

He was born in Oakland, California though he is known to have family in Ireland.

He attended the School of Production Design at the same school as his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, Oakland School for the Arts. The pair had mutual friends, but he spent his time building sets and contributing to productions.

US actors Angus Cloud and Zendaya while promoting their HBO series "Euphoria" in 2019. Image: Chris Delmas/AFP

Cloud revealed during a 2022 interview with Variety that he fell into a construction pit as a teenager, waking up at the bottom 12 hours later and climbing out with a broken skull.

He was around 14 at the time and said he was “so blessed to just have minor brain damage”.

How was he discovered in the acting world?

Unlike many actors, Cloud had unwittingly fallen into the career. He was scouted by a street casting agent while out with friends in Brooklyn.

“She asked me if I would be down to do an audition, but she didn’t exactly say what it was for. I thought it was some type of scam,” Cloud shared with The Wall Street Journal.

Angus Cloud as Fezco in Euphoria.

He had been working in a chicken and waffles restaurant, and his future plans had included moving to Ireland for a while.

In the same interview he revealed that he wanted to work on his acting and that his “new dream” was to work on cartoons and do voice over work.

How did Angus Cloud die?

There has been no cause of death disclosed, though his family have shared the following statement: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

Angus Cloud. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

It continued: "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Angus Cloud’s dad, Conor Hickey, passed away in Ireland in May, after a “short illness”. Cloud had shared a picture of his dad in a red tracksuit on Instagram with the caption “miss u breh”.

Tributes to fan-favourite actor

There have been a flood of tributes from those in the entertainment world to the actor.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish shared a photo of the actor on her Instagram story, while HBO shared in a statement that Cloud “was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time”.

His Euphoria co-star Javon Walton, who played Ashtray, shared a picture of the two with the caption “forever family”.

Alexa Demie, who starred as Maddy Perez in the show, posted a broken heart emoji on social media. Storm Reid, another co-star, shared a clip of Cloud in the show laughing with the caption “The tears just won’t stop.”

Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, and Rachel Zegler are also among those sharing their condolences.