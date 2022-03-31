​​Where is Laura Kuenssberg going? What Laura Kuenssberg is doing next and who could replace her on BBC Politics (Image credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Laura Kuenssberg announced in December 2021 that she would be stepping down from her position as the BBC’s political editor.

Born in Italy and raised in Glasgow, the 45-year-old journalist joined the BBC as a trainee journalist in 2000 and became the public service broadcaster’s chief political correspondent in 2009.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kuenssberg has been in her role as the BBC’s political editor since July 2015 and was the first woman to ever be appointed in the role.

When announcing her departure from the role last year, neither Kuenssberg nor the BBC confirmed where the Scottish broadcast journalist would be going next or who would be replacing her.

But the BBC confirmed Kuenssberg’s new role on Tuesday March 29.

Here’s what Laura Kuenssberg will be doing next – and who could replace her as BBC political editor.

When will Laura Kuenssberg leave her role?

Kuenssberg will leave her role as the BBC political editor in April 2022.

"I've been so lucky to do the best daily reporting job in the business, with the best colleagues anyone could wish for," Kuenssberg said in a statement in December.

"It's been incredible to occupy the chair during a time of such huge change and to try to make sense of it for our viewers, listeners and readers online."

She added: "I'll miss the daily drama, and our wonderful team in Westminster, immensely. But after nearly seven years and what feels like decades' worth of headlines, it's time for the next move."

The journalist also tweeted: “After nearly 7 years, in April I'm moving on from best daily reporting job + the most wonderful team in the business. It's been an honour and an amazing ride - more to come in 2022! With love + thanks to all at @BBCPolitics”

In a post on the BBC website entitled “Signing off after seven dizzying years” on Thursday March 31, Kuenssberg offered “a heartfelt thank you” to readers and viewers “for following the extraordinary events of the past seven years along with me.

"This won't be the last article I write, but it will be the last one in my job as the BBC's political editor.”

"There'll be more to come, from a different chair, in a few months' time,” she added.

The BBC added in a statement about her new role that Kuenssberg’s last assignment as political editor will be to cover the UK’s local council elections.

Where is Laura Kuenssberg going?

Laura Kuenssberg will take over as permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show from September, the broadcaster has said.

Kuenssberg will start her role when the show relaunches this September with a new set, title, format and title music.

She said: “I couldn’t be more delighted. For decades Sunday morning has been the moment to explore the events that shape us and to challenge and listen to our politicians.

“It’s an honour to take the chair for that conversation in the 2020s.”

Kuenssberg will take over from Sophie Raworth, who has been presenting the show, currently titled Sunday Morning, since January, following the departure of Andrew Marr.

Interim director of BBC News Jonathan Munro said: “Laura’s the perfect host for our flagship weekend politics show – she’s an engaging presenter and a razor-sharp political interviewer, and she knows exactly which questions audiences want answered.”

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore added: “Laura’s one of the BBC’s biggest talents and I’m delighted she’s becoming the new face of Sunday mornings.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing how she makes the show her own.”

Who is replacing Laura Kuenssberg as BBC political editor?

The person set to replace Kuenssberg at the helm of the BBC’s political content is still to be formally announced, but the BBC said news of Kuenssberg’s replacement is “expected in the coming weeks”.

The Times reported in March that an "all-female shortlist” had been drawn up for the BBC political editor role, citing Sky News’s Sophy Ridge and ITV’s Anushka Asthana as foremost among the candidates tipped for to replace Kuenssberg.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.