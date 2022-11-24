Throughout the year we’re often treated to some spectacular night skies, and occasionally lit by the most brilliant full moon – in fact you may be wondering when the next one is due.

Will we see another spectacular moon like this?

The importance of the moon to cultures across the globe is truly remarkable. It has a place in prominence for timekeeping and the seasonal tracking among countless countries, faiths, and ways of life. So it goes without saying that a full moon is something that has always drawn the attention of mankind over millennia.

When is the next full moon?

December’s full moon will rise on the night of Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

What is a cold moon?

The Cold Moon is an old name given to December’s first full moon, generally due to the seasonal freeze we see in mid-winter. The name has its roots in Mohawk Native American culture. It has also been known as the Oak Moon, the Long Night Moon, and the Moon Before Yule, and even the Big Moon.

How often does a full moon occur?

The Moon takes 29.5 days to go through a complete series of phases, meaning 354 days total for 12 cycles in full. Basically you can expect one roughly every month.

What is the best way to see the full moon in December 2022?

