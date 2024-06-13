Will Scotland’s Euro 2024 game be a scorcher or a damp squib?

Up to 200,000 Tartan Army fans are expected in Munich as Scotland faces Euro 2024 hosts Germany in the hotly anticipated opening match of the finals on Friday.

Multitudes of others will be cheering on the team at home. Spirits will be high, regardless of the potential outcome, but what about the temperatures and will the day be a washout?

What is the weather forecast for Scotland and Munich for the Euros 2024 opening match?

Forecasts suggest it’s unlikely to be ‘taps aff’ weather in Scotland or in Munich – although that may not actually be a deterrent for hardy Scots.

Those travelling to the Bavarian city can expect a largely cloudy day with thermometers peaking at an un-summery 19C.

However, conditions are expected to be dry, with the sun due to come out ahead of kick-off at 9pm local time – 8pm in the UK.

Supporters at home, however, are not looking so lucky. Temperatures here are similar, feeling quite pleasant during sunny spells. But there is a general turn to wet and windy conditions on Friday and into the weekend as low pressure moves in from the west, with cloud, persistent heavy showers and strengthening breezes predicted.

Scotland fans are already gathering in Munich for Scotland's big game against hosts Germany in the opening match of the Euro 2024 on Friday June 14

There will even be a chance of thunder and lightning in some places, and winds possibly reaching gale force in the north.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said: “Friday is looking showery. We hang on to that wet persistent weather towards the far north of Scotland, with strong winds. Elsewhere showers will turn heavy, with the risk of thunder, and they may merge together to form a longer spell of rain as temperatures rise to around 16C to 19C – not feeling too bad in the sunshine.”

Where are the Euros being staged and what is Munich known for?

The Euro 2024 matches are being staged across ten cities in Germany.

Scotland will play the host team at the 66,000-capacity Munich Football Arena.

Munich is a medieval city with many historical Bavarian traditions, centuries-old buildings, museums and several of the largest breweries in Germany. It is famous for its Oktoberfest beer extravaganza.