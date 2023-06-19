In an age of social media, where anyone can share their opinion at any time, the word “grifter” is often thrown around – but what does it mean?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have been labelled "grifters".

The head of podcast innovation and monetisation at Spotify has labelled Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex “grifters”, after their $20 million deal to make podcasts with the firm came to an end.

Spotify executive Bill Simmons, creator of the Ringer podcast network which he sold to Spotify for $196 million in 2020, has hit out at the couple who made just 12 episodes of their Archetypes show despite signing a multi-year contract.

Archewell, the Sussexes’ audio production company, and Spotify released a joint statement with a “mutual agreement” to part ways, however The Wall Street Journal reported that the separation was down to the couple’s failure to meet Spotify’s productivity benchmark.

Spotify executive Bill Simmons made comments about Meghan and Harry on his podcast. Image: Getty

What is a grifter?

Defined as someone who gets money dishonestly by tricking or swindling people, a grifter is a con artist.

A career grifter, is then someone who scams people out of their hard-earned money for a living.

What did Bill Simmons say about Harry and Meghan?

On The Bill Simmons podcast, Simmons himself said: “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. ‘The F***ing Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them.

“I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F*** them. The grifters.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Image: Getty

It follows statements Simmons made on an earlier podcast, where he complained about sharing a platform with Harry.

He said: “You live in f***ing Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them.”

Meghan and Harry have not yet commented on Simmons' statement. The Archewell organisation has been approached by The Scotsman.

Who is an example of a grifter?

One famous grifter is Elizabeth Holmes, who inspired the drama series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried. Holmes founded biotechnology firm Theranos, which promised to test blood based on a single drop of blood.

The promises were false and Holmes, alongside former company president Sunny Balwani, are both now serving prison sentences for fraud.