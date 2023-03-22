Westhill Wickes store granted approval

National home improvement retail giant Wickes will be making a return to the north-east as plans for a new store in Westhill have been approved.

The new Wickes retail warehouse will be the latest addition to Arnhall Business Park.

The decision comes despite fears the DIY retailer could take vital trade away from local firms.

Knight Property Group initially lodged plans for the new store with Aberdeenshire Council back in October.

But the proposal had been amended slightly to reduce car parking on the site from 82 to 79.

However Westhill and Elrick Community Council had objected to the proposal.

Its members were concerned about the impact the new retail store would have on businesses already established in the area.

They also had worries about road safety and argued that a shortfall of parking spaces could cause issues.

But council planners recommended the plan be approved.

They noted that despite multiple marketing attempts, the site off Exploration Way had failed to attract any interested developers.

Planners said the siting and design of the new store was “appropriate” for the location and was easily accessible.

They also took on board that no alternative or suitable sites for a development like this were available in the town and said it would not have a negative impact on Westhill.

The application went before the Garioch area committee last week.

Westhill councillor Ron McKail backed the new store but raised some concern about the impact it would have on family-run businesses in the town.

“Foxlane Garden Centre and GPH will certainly be affected,” he said.

But Mr McKail added: “This will be an asset to Westhill, we’ve certainly missed having stores similar to B&Q.”

The application was then unanimously approved by the committee.

Wickes previously operated from a unit on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street, however it was forced to close after the firm was bought over by Focus Do It All.

At the moment, the closest Wickes stores can be found in Inverness or Dundee.

The new retail store will create 35 new jobs and feature an outdoor area for landscape and garden projects.

Wickes will join other big names in the business park including Starbucks, McDonald’s and Greggs.

Meanwhile committee members also gave the green light to plans for an electric vehicle charging station next door to the Wickes store.

The 12 high-powered charging points, to be operated by Ionity, will add to those at the recently approved Greggs drive-thru.

Ionity say the ultra-fast facilities will enable motorists to charge their cars and be on their way “in minutes”.

Mr McKail said the new EV facilities would be “welcomed and appreciated” by locals and visitors alike.