Wendy Louise Community Fund donates £1000 to Buchan Giving Tree

People say when something bad happens some good always comes from it. This is certainly the case in this instance.

Following the tragic death of Buchan businesswoman and mum of four Wendy Haggath last year, at the age of 42, her family set up a charitable fund to carry on her legacy of ‘selfless acts of kindness’.

Wendy, who was best known as co-owner of the popular north-east chain Symposium Coffee, along with husband Paul. On the fundraising page, Paul wrote that he had been ‘touched’ to hear so many stories of her acts of kindness and wanted to honour her ‘gift of giving’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “She was always looking for ways to share her gifts through charitable giving, painting playgrounds, feeding the hungry or simply sharing a kind word.

Shona Watson of Buchan Giving Tree receives the cheque for £1000 from Paul, and Wendy’s mum Wendy Tomin..

“Nothing was too big or too small. She gave so much of herself without looking for anything in return. Selfless, passionate, adventurous and kind: A force of nature.

"We wanted to do something we thought would best honour Wendy’s legacy, her love for her community and her gift for giving. The fund will be used by the family whenever there is a need in the community. This will ensure that Wendy’s generosity and genuine care will be remembered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, her legacy has led to a £1000 donation to the Buchan Giving Tree to help feed and cloth children in Peterhead.

Wendy’s sister Cherie told us: “As a family we are still coming to terms with the devastating loss of Wendy, and we have appreciated the love and care shown by everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wendy and Paul have provided food parcels to families in the past and Wendy was always keen to support families in what can be a very financially difficult time. With this in mind the Wendy Louise Communtiy Fund is supporting the Buchan Giving Tree with a donation that will see food going to those most in need.

"It was the kind of cause that Wendy would have heartily supported, the group provides food and gifts at Christmas to families who have been referred from the local schools.”

Shona Watson of Buchan Giving Tree said: “We felt honoured to be chosen for such a donation.