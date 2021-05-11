The three boys caught on CCTV with one firing a golf ball at the Alfa Romeo (Photo: Wellsgreen Golf Range).

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 7pm on Monday May 10 at Wellsgreen Golf Range on Standing Stane Road in Leven, Fife.

Three ‘lads’ were caught on CCTV hitting balls in a bay before taking a ‘full swing’ at a ball on the putting green, aiming directly at the cars in the Range’s car park and smashing the window of an Alfa Romeo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three individuals then ran away.

In a post on Facebook, Wellsgreen Golf Range said: “These 3 ‘nice’ lads visited us last night between 5.30 and 7pm driving a white/grey van.

"They hit balls in bay 17 then rolled a few nice putts before taking a full swing at a ball on our putting green aiming directly at the cars in our car park smashing the window of an Alfa Romeo before running away.

"If the ball had ricochet the other way onto the busy Standing Stane road, then who knows what might have happened.

"It would go without question that these chaps are no longer welcome at Wellsgreen and all videos are currently being passed to the police.”

Driving range bosses are asking anyone who recognises the boys to get in touch so they can pass any information to the police straight away.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "We received a report that a car had been hit with a golf ball from a driving range in Leven on Monday, 10 May. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.