Welcome to the world, little Christmas babies

The first baby in Lothian, a little girl named Sophie Elizabeth Bird, was born at NHS Lothian's St John’s Hospital. She was born to parents Karen, 37, and Craig Bird, 39, from Linlithgow at 1.45am.
Sophie was followed closely by baby Skye Rose Irving who was born at 2.18am also at St John’s Hospital weighing 7lb 2oz. Parents Lisa Playfair (35) and Adam Irving (30) are from Craigshill in Livingston.
The first baby born at NHS Lothian's Birth Centre, part of the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, was a little boy at 5.10am this morning weighing 8lb 8oz.
He was born to parents Elohu Egwowa (28) and Oghenekome Otame (31) from Edinburgh. Mum and Dad have not fully decided on a name, so at the moment he is known as Baby Otame.
Over in Glasgow, baby Mahi was safely delivered with parents Kirin Butt and Nabil Ahmed delighted with their very merry Christmas gift. Their daugher was born at 5.42am at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.