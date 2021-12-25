Welcome to the world, little Christmas babies

Baby Skye Rose Irving was born at 2.18am at St John’s Hospital, Livingston, weighing 7lb 2oz to mum Lisa Playfair (35) and dad Adam Irving (30), from Craigshill, Livingston.

The first baby in Lothian, a little girl named Sophie Elizabeth Bird, was born at NHS Lothian's St John’s Hospital. She was born to parents Karen, 37, and Craig Bird, 39, from Linlithgow at 1.45am.

Sophie was followed closely by baby Skye Rose Irving who was born at 2.18am also at St John’s Hospital weighing 7lb 2oz. Parents Lisa Playfair (35) and Adam Irving (30) are from Craigshill in Livingston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first baby born at NHS Lothian's Birth Centre, part of the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, was a little boy at 5.10am this morning weighing 8lb 8oz.

Baby Otame was born at NHS Lothian's Birth Centre at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 5.10am, weighing 8lb 8oz, with mum Elohu Egwowa (28) and Oghenekome Otame (31) from Edinburgh delighted with their Christmas arrival. PIC: Contributed.

He was born to parents Elohu Egwowa (28) and Oghenekome Otame (31) from Edinburgh. Mum and Dad have not fully decided on a name, so at the moment he is known as Baby Otame.

Over in Glasgow, baby Mahi was safely delivered with parents Kirin Butt and Nabil Ahmed delighted with their very merry Christmas gift. Their daugher was born at 5.42am at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.