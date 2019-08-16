Wedding of the week: Stephanie Macleay and Stuart Harkins

Stephanie Macleay (33) is a primary school teacher, while Stuart Harkins (34) is a construction lecturer from Falkirk.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met on Tinder five years ago.

THE PROPOSAL: Since Stephanie is a big fan of the movie Titanic, Stuart proposed to her on the replica staircase from the ship. She was very surprised.

THE WEDDING: The wedding took place on the Isle of Eriskay where her mother’s family are from. A total of 60 guests attended the wedding, The ceremony took place on the beach and the reception took place in a Dream Tipi. Stephanie designed her own dress, the cake and the flower girls’ dresses.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Stephanie was joined by Karina Macleay as her chief bridesmaid who was accompanied by two flower girls, the couple’s daughter Neheah Harkins and their niece Charlotte Macleay. Stuart’s best man was Sean Harkins, best boy was their pug Oliver and best girl was their border terrier Mylo.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple are sourcing a new family home to make a bigger family so they have not been on a honeymoon yet.

THANKS: All of the vendors and their parents for their help and generosity.