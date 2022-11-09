“We Spik Doric Here” sticker campaign launched in Aberdeenshire

From left: Peter Reid, Alan Ewen and Mo Vernal

The Doric Board has launched an initiative encouraging businesses and individuals, who use the language to display a free sticker in the window of their premises to illustrate their support.

It is hoped that the project will encourage personnel and patrons to speak Doric and further underline its vibrancy and relevance in modern business and personal life.

First to take up the opportunity was well-known North East motor dealership, Ewens of Cornhill near Banff where Doric is an integral part of everyday operations both within the team and in most customer interactions.

As a business which has been at the heart of its local community for generations, the team is keen to ensure that Doric remains to the fore and was keen to lend it support to The Doric Board’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now hoped that other businesses and individuals across the region will follow the lead and climb aboard the latest initiative from The Doric Board, which was established to celebrate the richness and diversity of the North East’s Doric culture.

Commenting on the launch, Alan Ewen said: “Ewens of Cornhill is fair-trickit to be the location of the launch of these stickers.

"We are a long-established family firm, rooted in the village of Cornhill and the serving the North-East and beyond. Doric is part of our day-to-day life.”

Peter Reid of The Doric Board said: "We are delighted to launch the ‘We Spik Doric Here’ stickers at Ewens of Cornhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are a visible way for people across the North-East to show that Doric is at the heart of their activities and that they are proud of it.”

Fellow Board member Mo Vernal said: “We hope lots of other businesses and individuals will display these stickers as a way of encouraging people to speak Doric and to show their support of the language too.”