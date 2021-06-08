Lewis Aitchison

Lewis David James Aitchison, known to his team as 'Aitchy', passed away aged only 18 this weekend.

Following the teen’s tragic death – only weeks after his 18th birthday – a local football foundation he played for said they were “devastated” during this “deeply sad time.”

Described as playing a “massive” part in the team’s most successful 2017/2018 season, the teenager played in a squad of Falkirk Football Community Foundation.

Looking back on the young player’s history in the team, the foundation said that he was positive, never had any problems making friends, never criticised anyone and played a big part in the team.

The Foundation wrote: “We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Aitchy, we have lost one of the Falkirk family, and our thoughts are with his family at this deeply sad time.

"Its not right that we are having to write something like this about a boy who only turned 18 a few weeks ago, but it also would not be right not to share with you some memorable and some not so memorable Aitchy moments with you all.

"When he initially arrived, the coaches, Alan, Stewart and Yibby spoke to him and explained to Aitchy that he might not be in the first 11 but he could play a big part within the group, not many 14 year old boys would accept that, but he did, he respected the honesty, and he had a very strong bond mainly with Yibby and Stewart from that day forward.

"As he got fitter, he really enjoyed the training, he loved the fact that he could see an improvement in himself, in training one thing that stuck out that Aitchy never criticised anyone and was quick to step in if he felt another player was being criticised, he didn’t like that. He was very vocal and everything he said was positive which was great to see in a young player.

"He wasn’t so keen on the boxing training at Camelon however! He worked out if he was out of sight he was out of the firing line, so every week it was made sure he was up at the front with nowhere to hide!

"Aitchy played in every position on the pitch for the team, including a stint in goals on a few occasions, he never once questioned where he was playing, a true team player.”

The foundation noted the time he decided to cut the feet off a pair of socks to try and look like a Premiership player as one of 18-year-old’s memorable moments with them.

Addressing how he kept in touch with teammates, the foundation said: “That shows the respect that he had for people and how that respect was returned to him from them.

“Aitchy you know how much we thought of you and you will be sadly missed by all of your team mates, coaches and everyone who knew you.”

Funeral Directors John O'Connor & Son Ltd commented that Mr Aitchison’s funeral arrangements have still to be confirmed and will be announced in due course.

