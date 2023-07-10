'We belong. We believe. We achieve' at Clerkhill School

HM Inspectors have praised the strong relationships between staff and children at Clerkhill School in Peterhead following a visit earlier this year.

In their report following the inspection, Inspectors noted that senior leaders and staff worked well together and with partners to deliver programmes to raise attainment and address any barriers children face.

They noted: “There is a strong sense of community that is expressed in the school’s approach: ‘We belong. We believe. We achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Children are very positive when describing their school. They are polite, respectful and well behaved.

Clerkhill School has been visited by HM Inspectors.

"In class and in social situations they mix well with each other.

"Children enjoy the recreational space offered by the extensive school grounds, which also provides them with a range of opportunities for outdoor learning.

"Strong relationships between staff and children contribute to a positive learning environment.

"This supports children to engage well in their learning, particularly when linked to real-life situations.

"Approaches to play-based learning are successfully developing children’s imagination, problem solving and independence across early and first levels.”

Three areas for improvement were identified by inspectors and these were discussed with the headteacher and a representative from Aberdeenshire Council.

The school should continue to take forward the planned initiatives to promote children’s skills in literacy and numeracy and raise attainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should continue to refine approaches to learning and teaching.

This includes improving the pace and challenge in learning experiences across the school.

Children will be more confident and assume greater responsibility for leading their own learning, as they develop a clearer understanding of themselves as learners.

And the school should streamline approaches across the primary and nursery to planning and recording children’s learning. In doing so, review and improve children’s individual profiles to enable children to reflect and talk about their learning.