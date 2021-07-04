Arran Mountain Rescue Team was called out at around 8.10pm after the climbers became stuck on a crag.

Thanks to the help of Rescue 199, the mountain rescue team was quickly transported to the saddle and from there made its way to the top of Cir Mohr to above the area where the climbers were cragfast in thick clagg.

Arran Mountain Rescue Team said: “A rope was lowered down and both climbers were then able to make their way safely to the team’s location above where they were assisted down off the hill and back into Glen Rosa.

The two climbers were rescued from Cir Mohr.

"Both were thankfully unharmed.”

