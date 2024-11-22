Watch: Sam Heughan discusses life after Outlander

As the final season of Outlander is underway, we spoke to Sam Heughan about what life might look like after the show ends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outlander star Sam Heughan joined us on our Scran podcast last year where we were the first outside of his Sassenach spirits business to try his Sassenach wild Scottish gin. Over a G&T we discussed his inspiration for this spirit but also life after Outlander. The show, which has been running for 11 years, comes to a close with this current season.

Actor Sam Heughan. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin