Watch: Sam Heughan discusses life after Outlander

As the final season of Outlander is underway, we spoke to Sam Heughan about what life might look like after the show ends.

Outlander star Sam Heughan joined us on our Scran podcast last year where we were the first outside of his Sassenach spirits business to try his Sassenach wild Scottish gin. Over a G&T we discussed his inspiration for this spirit but also life after Outlander. The show, which has been running for 11 years, comes to a close with this current season.

He said: “It feels great to finish telling the story. We’ve been on this journey now for almost 10 years so it feels right to finish it but also I am excited to get the opportunity to tell the story that we started off. It’s going to be a sad day when we get to it, and afterwards who knows.”

You can listen to the full episode of the podcast here.

