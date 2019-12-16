Watch: Hebridean rock band launch bid for chart glory with 'Fairytale of Stornoway' anthem

A Hebridean rock band who have shot to fame with their "nonsense songs" have stormed ahead of Lewis Capaldi and Taylor Swift in the official UK iTunes chart with their own version of classic festive anthem Fairytale of New York.

Peat & Diesel's "Fairytale of Stornoway," which has risen to fourth place in the iTunes chart, relocates The Pogue's famous festive story from the Big Apple to their native Isle of Lewis and features a number of island locations, Gaelic insults and wrangling about sheep.

Formed last year by a fisherman, an electrician and a truck driver on Lewis, the band's Hebridean reboot of Fairytale of New York also features legendary Gaelic children's TV presenter Donnie Dotaman and the replacement of Galway Bay with the Gaelic song Eilean Fraoich in the chorus.

Peat & Diesel, who were named best live act at the Scots Trad Music Awards earlier this month, joined forces with Lewis singer Mairead Fay Nicholson to record their version of the 1987 hit single and film a video in Lews Castle, the Victorian landmark overlooking Stornoway. A social media campaign was launched this weekend to coincide with the song's release on download formats.

Peat & Diesel have had a remarkable rise to fame since fisherman and frontman Callum “Boydie” MacLeod started playing and recording videos at home with electrician Innes Scott and delivery driver Uilleam “Uilly” MacLeod last year.

The band, who made their debut in the Lewis Bar in Stornoway just 18 months ago, were mobbed at festivals across the Highlands and Islands this summer, sold out a show at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow months in advance, and have since added a full Scottish tour as well as concert dates in London, Belfast and Dublin to try to keep up with demand to see them.

Last week it was revealed that Peat & Diesel would be appearing alongside Belle and Sebastian, Pussy Riot and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas as the Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival in 2020.

Urging their fans to support the new single, the band said: "You can download this on all digital platforms. If you download it enough times you might push it into the charts and Boydie can have a nice dram with Santa."

Keith Morrison, founder of the Stornoway-based Wee Studio and producer of Peat & Diesel's two albums to date, said: "The boys wanted to do it to say a massive thank you to all the supporters and fans for an incredible year. They have been overwhelmed with all the generosity and kindness."

FULL LYRICS FOR FAIRYTALE OF STORNOWAY

Peat & Diesel's festive single with Mairead Fay Nicholson was launched at the weekend.

Was Christmas Eve babe, in the drunk tank

An old man said to me, I won't see another one

And then he sang a song, by Donnie Dotaman

I turned my face away, and dreamed about you

Got on a lucky one, came in eighteen to one

I've got a feeling, that this year's for me and you

So happy Christmas, I love you baby

Can’t see a better time, when all our dreams come true

They've got cars big as bars, They've got rivers of gold

When the wind goes right through you, like it does in Cromore

When you first took my hand, on a cold Christmas Eve

You promised me ‘Broadbay’ was waiting for me

You were handsome, You were pretty, Queen of Stornoway City

When the band finished playing, they cried out for more

The Blones they were swinging, old Bodachs were singing

We kissed on the corner, then danced through the night

And the boys of the SY Village Byre, were singing "Eilean Fraoich"

And the bells were ringing out for Christmas Day

Tha thusa làn Cac, Tha thusa làn Guga

Tha mise dol dhachaigh gu Eilean mo ghràidh

You Radan, you Meppan, you Cailleach, you Bleggard

Tha do Thoin fleeking salach, I’m off to my bed

I could have been someone, well so could anyone

You took my sheep from me, when I first found you

I kept them with me babe, I put them with my own

Can't make it all alone, I've built my flock around you