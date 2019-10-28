Lewis Capaldi cracks America as hit song Someone You Loved reaches No.1 in the US

Have your say

Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi's hit song Someone You Loved has hit the the top of the US charts.

Capaldi, 23, secured this week's number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the States.

The singer, from Whitburn in West Lothian, has taken the top spot with the ballad in its 24th week in the chart, completing the fifth longest climb to No.1 in US history.

Capaldi celebrated the news by sharing various America-themed pictures on social media.

The pictures show him with his face painted in the stars and stripes of the US flag and wearing a t-shirt referring to himself as 'America's Sweetheart.'

The singer topped the UK charts with Someone You Loved in February.

Capaldi recently finished the US leg of his tour which included shows in New York, Boston, Las Vegas and Chicago.