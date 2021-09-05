Watch: Fife lifeboat crew member dodges jellyfish in five-mile fundraising swim for rescue service

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Donnie Maclean challenged himself to swim across the shipping channel from Kinghorn Lifeboat Station to the island of Inchkeith and back, with the aim of supporting the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to his daring fundraiser on Saturday, September 4, Donnie said: “It's going to be a tough swim with tide, swell, waves, vessels and jellyfish to negotiate.

A Kinghorn lifeboat crew member swam more than five miles to raise funds for the Fife-based rescue service. Picture: George Mcluskie.

“I'm delighted to have a highly experienced crew member, Mark Brown, supporting me.

“I'm hoping to raise as much money as possible to support the RNLI at this difficult time when so many of our fundraising events have had to be cancelled.”

He has so far managed to raise more than £2600 for the RNLI.

Anyone who would like to donate to Donnie’s charity challenge can do so via the website at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kinghorn-rnli.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.