Watch: Disabilities are no barrier at Fife race track

Organised by Speed of Sight, the charity run by blind race car driver and multiple world record holder Mike Newman and co-founder John Galloway, the track day in Fife encouraged participants to put their foot down in custom-built racing cars and all-terrain buggies.

Held at Cardenden Motocross Track in Lochgelly, the event was a great success, leaving drivers splattered with muck and grinning from ear-to-ear. “We were thrilled to host a driving experience in Scotland,” Newman said.

“It was certainly wet and muddy but everyone had smiles on their faces. Sometimes we have people who attend our track days who don’t realise that they’ll actually be able to drive the cars themselves, but when we get them in the seat and tell them how to use the pedals and steering wheel, their faces just light up and they get so excited – it really does amaze me that we’re able to provide that joy to people, and that’s very humbling.”

The vehicles, which are named after the racing champion’s guide dogs, have been designedwith dual controls and twin steering wheels or hand-controls to allow people of all ages with disabilities to enjoy the excitement and thrill of driving.

Newman added: “We wouldn’t be able to do this without oursupporters, so we just want to thank them and everyone who is involved in our track days.”

Cardenden Motorcross Track, Lochgelly, with Harvey Goodinson behind the wheel.

Cardenden Motorcross Track, Lochgelly. Derek Donaldson after his drive.