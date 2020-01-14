Watch: Cow blocking Glasgow train is finally guided off the tracks

A HIGHLAND cow seen roaming around the railway tracks has been brought to safety.

Passengers on the train at Pollokshaws West railway station, Glasgow, faced major delays after a cow wondered onto the tracks at about 9am today.

They were held up for almost two hours due to the roaming animal.

Glasgow City Council and Network Rail staff came to the rescue and guided the cow off the tracks allowing commuters to get on their way.

Train services between Glasgow Central and Glasgow Central via Maxwell Park were suspended during the incident.

In a statement online Network Rail said: "We've moved the animal clear of the railway assisted by Glasgow City Council staff. ScotRail services are returning to normal, though there is some disruption ongoing at Glasgow Central while trains which were unable to depart are moved from the station."

Passengers delayed due to highland cows on the railway tracks picture: ScotRail

ScotRail apologised to passengers at the time of the incident: "Absolute unit spotted on the track at Pollokshaws West. Sorry if you're being delayed due to this.

"Network Rail staff on their way to attempt to encourage these coos to mooove back to the park."

