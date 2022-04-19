The UK transport secretary Grant Shapps advertises a trip to Edinburgh as he wears a hoodie and holds a fake crab announcing train tickets sale.

In a bizarre video from the UK Government, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, in khaki-toned top and grey hoodie, announces more than one million train tickets will be reduced this spring.

It comes as the Department for Transport (DfT) hopes their ‘Great British Rail Sale” will help hard-pressed households, facing rising bills and soaring inflation, to afford trips across the UK and boost domestic tourism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, it is the promotion video’s attempt at comedy that has made the public do a double-take.

Styled as an old infomercial in a smaller TV screen, the Transport Secretary is seen doing a piece to camera in front of a green screen.

Throughout the video, the green screen projects locations, including Edinburgh, Mr Shapps advertises as part of the sale.

"Why not take a trip to Edinburgh to take in the sweeping views of Arthur’s Seat?”, says Grant Shapps as some London to Edinburgh train services are being slashed from £44 to £22.

Mr Shapps also dons a pair of sunglasses and holds a fake crab whilst advertising Cornwall during a costume change. Other locations such as London sees Mr Shapps holding shopping bags, and the Lake District scene shows Mr Shapps carrying a backpack and binoculars.

The green screen then starts buffering and shows shots of the world and an astronaut and then a standby screen.

We then see Mr Shapps in his ‘less casual’ casual clothes ( The North Face jacket and jeans) beside a LNER train.

Referring to the end of coronavirus restrictions, Mr Shapps says: “We’ve had two years of living life virtually.

“It is time to get real and visit our beautiful country.”

The promotion currently only applies to the UK Department for Transport operators including LNER and ScotRail has confirmed it is not involved with the project “at this time”.

However, the Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for the Scottish Government to use its devolved powers to reverse the recent 3.8 per cent rail fare hike.

On Wednesday, the party will also urge the Government to expand railcard discounts so everyone can benefit from at least one-third off their ticket costs.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.