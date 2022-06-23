A large emergency presence was called to the scene of the incident, which occured near the A199, Wallyford, around 1.30pm.

Pictures from the scene show a lorry on its side in the middle of the train tracks near the village station.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital by ambulance, but his medical condition is not yet known.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers were called to reports of a lorry on the railway tracks near the A199, Wallyford, Musselburgh around 1.30pm on Thursday, 23 June, 2022.

“The male lorry driver has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and the following roads are closed:

The aftermath on the rail line at Wallyford. Picture/video Andy O'Brien

“A199 closed between the Dolphinstone junction and Strawberry Corner roundabout.

ScotRail trains, which had been all but cancelled due to strike action, reported delays due to the incident, with the transport company taking to social media to confirm: “We have had a report of a lorry on the track between Wallyford and Prestonpans.

“Due to the lorry being close to the overhead wires the power has been turned off for safety reasons, the power is affecting services into and out of Edinburgh.”

National Rail posted a picture of the incident, adding: “We're working with the emergency services to find the best way to recover the HGV.

"Once that's done, we'll then need to check for damage to the track and overhead line kit.”

Officers in East Lothian warned drivers that diversions were in place while they dealt with the incident.

“A199 closed at the Loan junction, Wallyford.

“A6094 closed at the Loan junction, Wallyford.